Sunderland motor dealer helping to raise money for hospice

A Sunderland motor dealership joined forces with two others to help raise money for a regional charity.

The Bristol Street Motors Vauxhall dealerships in Sunderland worked alongside the Hexham and Newcastle outlets to jointly donate a brand new Vauxhall Viva, which will be the star prize in St Oswald’s Hospice’s annual raffle.

Proceeds from the raffle will go towards St Oswald’s annual fundraising target of £7 million.

Vertu Motors plc, which owns the Bristol Street Motors, has donated vehicles for the hospice’s annual raffle for the past three years.

The money raised is used to directly fund the hospice’s services, which support adults and children with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

Robert Forrester, chief executive officer of Vertu Motors plc, said: “Vertu Motors is honoured to once again give its backing to St Oswald’s Hospice.

“The amount of work the hospice’s army of staff and volunteers do throughout the North East is astounding.

“They provide support for hundreds of patients and their families, which is absolutely crucial during the difficult times associated with serious illness.”

James Ellam, chief executive of St Oswald’s said: “We’re grateful to have the support of Vertu Motors. The company has been a fantastic and generous partner over the years and I hope we can continue this relationship for many years to come.

“We must raise around £7million each year so to have such a great prize for one of our most important fundraising initiatives is fantastic.

“Each year our winners are ecstatic to win such an amazing prize and I’m sure this year will be no different.”