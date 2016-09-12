Sunderland marketing firm Pulse has a ball with dodgy deal

Marketing man Paul Finch is helping an extremely dodgy new business.

Angela Karamath set up Dodgeball North East to introduce the sport to primary school children across the region and has now decided to give adults the opportunity to join in too.

She turned to Paul’s business, Pulse Creative Marketing, for help developing a brand and marketing material.

“Dodgeball is really good fun and an excellent way to keep fit,” said Angela.

“We hold sessions for a wide range of ages and abilities. Whether you are a beginner or a pro everyone is welcome and we find after just five minutes people are hooked.

“What better way to exercise, than when you are having so much fun you don’t notice you’re doing it.”

Pulse developed a new brand for the business, together with a range of promotional material including, postcards, business cards and a starter website.

“I absolutely love how our brand has developed,” said Angela.

“I first approached Pulse Creative Marketing to see if they could help me design a website and it was brilliant that a branding review was included in the initial meeting.

“Paul drew my attention to the fact that my logo didn’t truly reflect what the company was about and together we were able to design something fresh and dynamic that really gives a sense of what we do.

“As a perfectionist, I want everything to be absolutely spot on and the Pulse team has made sure of this every step of the way.”

Pulse’s ‘Marketing ON DEMAND’ service allowed Angela to obtain marketing support when required and she recently returned for help to design banner stands and promotional flags.

“It has been really good working with Angela and seeing how Dodgeball North East has developed and grown in such a short period of time,” siad Paul.

“Our Marketing ON DEMAND service is an ideal way to access marketing support. Our aim is to provide flexible solutions to help businesses plan and execute their marketing effectively.”