Sunderland man set to face court on terrorism charges

A 40-year-old man from Sunderland has been charged with terrorism offences following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

An official statement said Zahir Khan, 40, was arrested in Sunderland on Thursday as part of an intelligence-led Counter Terrorism Policing North East investigation supported by Northumbria Police.

A police spokesman said he has been charged with two counts of encouraging terrorism, contrary to section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and a count of disseminating terrorist material, contrary to section 2.

Khan, whose address has still to be disclosed, is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.