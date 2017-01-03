Sunderland man found dead with wife in Cambodia named

A Sunderland man who was found dead with his wife in Cambodia has been named.

Robert Wells, 36, from Sunderland, and Imogen Goldie, 28, from Camberwell, in south London died in Cambodia at the weekend, it has been reported.

The pair are believed to have been reportedly found hanging at a guest house in Sihanoukville on New Year's Eve.

Police in Cambodia are investigating the deaths and the Foreign Office has been informed.

A Crowdfunding page has been set up by a family member called: 'Help me say goodbye to my baby,' which aims to raise £5,000 to bring Imogen's ashes home.

The page, which has already raised £4,533, said: "I need to raise money fast so that my darling youngest daughter and I can go out to Cambodia to cremate my darling Imogen."

On Facebook a family member paid tribute to Imogen, calling her a singer songwriter who was far too sensitive for this world.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokeswoman said: “We are in contact with local authorities following the deaths of two British Nationals in Cambodia and are ready to support their families at this extremely difficult time.”

