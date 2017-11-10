Sunderland man faces string of terrorism charges

A 40-year-old man from Sunderland has been remanded in custody after he was charged with a string of terrorism offences

Zahir Khan, 40, was arrested in the city on Thursday as part of an intelligence-led investigation by the Counter Terrorism Policing North East with support from Northumbria Police.

A spokeswoman for the North East Counter Terrorism Unit said additional charges were approved by the Attorney General on Friday morning.

She said Khan is charged with five counts of encouraging terrorism, contrary to section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006, and one count of disseminating terrorist publications, contrary to section 2.

The spokeswoman said he is also charged with three counts of publishing or distributing written material intending to incite religious hatred, contrary to section 29 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Khan, whose address was given in court as Nora Street, in the Barnes area of Sunderland, appeared before Westminster magistrates on Friday and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear before a crown court judge at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, November 21, court officials confirmed.