Sunderland man charged with string of offences in connection with armed robbery

A Sunderland man was set to appear in court this morning after being charged over an armed robbery.

Aaron Redman, 30, of Mandela Close, was charged with a number of offences in connection with an armed robbery at a bookmakers in Cheveley Park Shopping Centre, Durham, on Saturday.

Police say the incident happened at about 6pm.

Mr Redman was due to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court this morning.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “The incident happened at around 6pm and firearms officers arrested the suspect later that evening at an address in Durham.

“The charges are robbery, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, use of an imitation firearm to resist arrest, false imprisonment, making threats to kill, common assault by beating, assault and two counts of criminal damage.”