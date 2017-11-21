Sunderland man appears at Old Bailey accused of encouraging terrorism

A Sunderland man accused of using Twitter to encourage terrorism and spread an ISIS call for attacks has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Mohammed Zahir Khan, 40, tweeted 'Welcome to the year of fear', ''Death to Shias' and 'We will annihilate the Shiites', it is claimed.

He was arrested at his home in Nora Street, Sunderland, earlier this month and charged with five counts of encouraging terrorism, one of disseminating a terrorism publication and three of stirring up religious hatred.

Khan was remanded in custody today until a plea and case management hearing at Newcastle Crown Court on March 9 next year.

His trial is due to take place on April 30.

It is claimed he encouraged terrorism by tweeting 'Death to Shias' on December 4 last year, 'They should burn them alive' on December 13, 'Burn them down' on December 23 and 'Welcome to the year of fear' on January 2 this year and publishing a Facebook post about martyrs on March 15 this year.

He allegedly disseminated a terrorist publication on December 7 last year by posting the ISIS call for attacks on Twitter.

Khan is said to have stirred up religious hatred by tweeting death to Shias on December 4, 2016, 'we will annihilate the Shiites' on December 30, 2016, and 'dirty and filthy' on January 6 this year.