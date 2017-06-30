Sunderland kickboxing teen wins latest title in his ‘best fight yet’

A Sunderland kickboxer is going from strength to strength, winning a series of fighting titles.

Thirteen-year-old Zach Marshall enjoyed his latest triumph, the World Karate and Kickboxing Association (WKA) European -63kg, earlier this month.

Zach Marshall with coach Paul Grieves.

The Castletown lad took to the ring in a large fight night show called Pain and Fortune in Barnsley.

Zach, who trains at Spartan Fighting Arts Academy in Sunderland, took the title after he fought five, two-minute rounds of full-contact kickboxing against opponent Finlay Jaques, 13.

Proud mum Donna Marshall said his latest win was one of many in recent months, calling it his best fight to date.

She said: “Zach fought his best technical and powerful fight to date, dominating every round with his combination of fast punches and strong kicks.

Zach Marshall with opponent Finlay Jaques.

“He won the fight unanimously and brought the European title belt home to Sunderland.”

Zach, who scooped his first World Championship in Switzerland in 2012 when he was just nine, has enjoyed a run of success in the sport.

In the past nine months, Zach has fought and won the Northern Area title, the English title, the British title and the European title.

His next step would be to hopefully be matched against an opponent for the WKA world title.

Zach Marshall with a belt he won at the Unified World Championships last year.

Donna added: “Zach is just 13-years-old and a dedicated martial artist.

“He trains three to four days a week for two to three hours at Spartan Fighting Arts Academy in Hylton Castle.

“He is coached by Paul Grieves, who is not only a fabulous coach, but also an excellent role model to many children.

“Zach has achieved so much in this sport and will continue to train hard and go on to achieve much more.”