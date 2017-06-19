Sunderland Islamic Society joins with community for ‘The Big Date’

The Sunderland Islamic Society joined together with members of the community to break their fast at an event in the city.

The society met with both Muslims and non-Muslims at the Sunderland University Mosque on Silksworth Row on Friday night to mark the occasion.

The society, which holds regular events to support Muslim students and connect with the community, invited members of the public to come along to share a meal and traditional sweet.

The event called, ‘The Big Date’, saw people join with the Muslim community who are fasting in the month of Ramadan.

Ramadan runs from Friday, May 26, to Saturday, June 24 and is observed by Muslims worldwide to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

The event aimed to bring communities together and spread love and understanding.

A spokeswoman from the society said the event was a great success with over 100 people coming along to join in. She said: “The event was part of Discover Islam UK which is being held in mosques and communities across the UK. “We invited members of the community to come and join us in breaking our fast.

“It is a tradition that we have a date to start breaking the fast which is why it was called ‘The Big Date’.

“Everyone joined in eating the meal of curry and rice, as well as pizza and vegetarian options.

“We just wanted Muslims and non-Muslims to come together and engage with each other.

“Our Muslim chaplain Imam Yusuf Miah, along with a man from the Islamic Diversity Centre then gave a talk about the basics of Islam and why we fast.

“We are really pleased with how it went and the feedback was amazing.

“We would love to make it a regular thing.”

For more information on the society please visit: http://www.sunislam.org.uk