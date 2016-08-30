Sunderland is ‘one of the top ten places in Britain to earn a living’

Sunderland is one of the best places in the country to make a living, according to new research.

Consumer credit comparison website TotallyMoney.com examined factors such as employment rates, average wages and cost of living to find the best places to live in the UK from a financial perspective.

Sunderland Football Club Commercial Director Gary Hutchinson.

The data puts Sunderland in ninth place, while the North West is the top choice, with Burnley in first place and Wigan second.

Barnsley, Mansfield, Blackburn, Telford, Aberdeen, Derby and Peterborough make up the rest of the top ten.

London may offer better wages than the rest of the country, but steep property prices and the highest cost of day-to-day expenses in the country make it one of the worst places in the county to earn a living.

The coastal town of Hastings was found to be the worst place in the UK to make a living.

TotallyMoney.com Head of Brand and Communications Joe Gardiner said: “While scenery, shopping and a nice local pub are all important, people will always want to live in areas where they can be financially secure.

“This research shows us the true financial-health of an area, and that a town which offers high-paying jobs and expensive restaurants won’t necessarily be the best place to make a living.

“We hope this research will allow people to make more informed decisions when looking for somewhere to live and allow them to take steps toward improving their financial situation.”

Although Sunderland has relatively high unemployment, at 8.2%, it is showing strong job growth and finishes higher than Middlesbrough (21st) and Newcastle (48th).

SAFC commercial director Gary Hutchinson is chairman of the North East of England Chamber of Commerce’s Sunderland committee: “It’s great to see that our city is one of the best places to make a living,” he said.

“We have a very adaptable and capable workforce in Sunderland as many of our leading businesses will testify.

“The city is showing strong job growth, with many people now financially stable which is pivotal in our effort to increase employment in the city and while we welcome this report it is important that we continue to work on the weaker areas of our economy to drive Sunderland forward.”