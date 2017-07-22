Sunderland International Airshow: What's the weather going to be like all Saturday?

Have your say

It's a grim start to the day - but will it stay that way for crowds heading to Sunderland International Airshow.

You might not believe it looking at the Saturday morning skies, but the weather is set to improve as the afternoon progresses.

The rain is expected to gradually disappear from 1pm onwards with with conditions remaining dry from about 2pm-7pm.

More rain, however, is expected from then until around 9pm.

As for Sunday, the day should start dry but dull with more rain forecast around 3pm.

Flying times on Saturday are between 11am and 5pm and on Sunday from noon to 5pm.