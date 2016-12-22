Sunderland In Bloom Awards 2016: Who were the winners?

Green-fingered gardeners on Wearside have gathered to celebrate the Sunderland in Bloom Awards 2016.
The annual awards, which are now in their 22nd year, recognise the efforts of individual gardeners, community groups, and anyone else who take the time and effort to create some beautiful greenery outside their home, schools and in their communities.
Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Alan Emerson, presented trophies, certificates and gift tokens for the winners in each of the five categories, at an awards ceremony in the Civic Centre.
Coun Emerson, said: “These annual awards give us the chance to recognise and celebrate the massive contribution gardeners make to our city.
“The time and effort people devote to their gardens, floral displays and green spaces creates a better, greener environment for us all to live in and enjoy.
“The standard of the entries was exceptional and I’d like to congratulate all our winners and thank everyone who took part this year.”
Judges awarded marks for the best use of colour, design, use of unusual plant materials, visual effect and originality, and as well as individual entries, awards were given to churches, youth groups, allotment sites and pubs.
A special award was also presented to Doxford International Business Park for outstanding contribution to brightening up the grounds with horticultural displays at one of the city’s busiest business quarters.
The winners also had the chance for their prize-winning displays to be entered into the regional Northumbria in Bloom or national Britain in Bloom competitions.
Sunderland in Bloom Awards 2016 winners:
Class 1 – Best Garden - open to all front and back gardens within the city
Winners
Coalfield Area - Alan White and Freda Steckles
East Area - Damini Patel
Washington Area - Sheila Brookes
West Area - M & J Harris
Merit Awards
Derek Adams
Christine Scott
Class 2 – Best Containerised Display - all gardens and yards with displays of hanging baskets, tubs or other containers
Coalfield Area - Alan White and Freda Steckles
East Area - Patricia Leybourne
North Area - George Brown
Washington Area - Mr M Wilson
West Area - M & J Harris
Merit Awards
Cross Keys, Washington Village
Mr and Mrs J Bell
Class 3 - Best Religious Establishment
West Area - St Cuthbert’s Care, Holy Cross
North Area - Roker Methodist Church
Coalfield Area - Easington Lane Independent Methodist Church
Washington - St John Boste, Oxclose
East Area - St Mark’s, Millfield
Class 4 - Best School - judges look for schools involvement and impact in floral displays, conservation and overall effort
East Area - St Mary’s Primary School
West Area - Richard Avenue Primary School
Washington - Wessington Primary
Class 5 - Best Community Effort - any group who created their own display with community involvement
West Area - Ecologik, Pennywell Youth Project
East Area - Tunstall Community Allotment
Washington - Washington Village Bloom Group
North Area - Bay Court, Seaburn
Coalfield Area – Easington Lane Community Access Point
Merit Awards
Blooming in St Anne’s
Parker Trust
Pallion Traders