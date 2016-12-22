Sunderland In Bloom Awards 2016: Who were the winners?

Green-fingered gardeners on Wearside have gathered to celebrate the Sunderland in Bloom Awards 2016.

The annual awards, which are now in their 22nd year, recognise the efforts of individual gardeners, community groups, and anyone else who take the time and effort to create some beautiful greenery outside their home, schools and in their communities.

Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Alan Emerson, presented trophies, certificates and gift tokens for the winners in each of the five categories, at an awards ceremony in the Civic Centre.

Coun Emerson, said: “These annual awards give us the chance to recognise and celebrate the massive contribution gardeners make to our city.

“The time and effort people devote to their gardens, floral displays and green spaces creates a better, greener environment for us all to live in and enjoy.

“The standard of the entries was exceptional and I’d like to congratulate all our winners and thank everyone who took part this year.”

Judges awarded marks for the best use of colour, design, use of unusual plant materials, visual effect and originality, and as well as individual entries, awards were given to churches, youth groups, allotment sites and pubs.

A special award was also presented to Doxford International Business Park for outstanding contribution to brightening up the grounds with horticultural displays at one of the city’s busiest business quarters.

The winners also had the chance for their prize-winning displays to be entered into the regional Northumbria in Bloom or national Britain in Bloom competitions.

Sunderland in Bloom Awards 2016 winners:

Class 1 – Best Garden - open to all front and back gardens within the city

Winners

Coalfield Area - Alan White and Freda Steckles

East Area - Damini Patel

Washington Area - Sheila Brookes

West Area - M & J Harris

Merit Awards

Derek Adams

Christine Scott

Class 2 – Best Containerised Display - all gardens and yards with displays of hanging baskets, tubs or other containers

Coalfield Area - Alan White and Freda Steckles

East Area - Patricia Leybourne

North Area - George Brown

Washington Area - Mr M Wilson

West Area - M & J Harris

Merit Awards

Cross Keys, Washington Village

Mr and Mrs J Bell

Class 3 - Best Religious Establishment

West Area - St Cuthbert’s Care, Holy Cross

North Area - Roker Methodist Church

Coalfield Area - Easington Lane Independent Methodist Church

Washington - St John Boste, Oxclose

East Area - St Mark’s, Millfield

Class 4 - Best School - judges look for schools involvement and impact in floral displays, conservation and overall effort

East Area - St Mary’s Primary School

West Area - Richard Avenue Primary School

Washington - Wessington Primary

Class 5 - Best Community Effort - any group who created their own display with community involvement

West Area - Ecologik, Pennywell Youth Project

East Area - Tunstall Community Allotment

Washington - Washington Village Bloom Group

North Area - Bay Court, Seaburn

Coalfield Area – Easington Lane Community Access Point

Merit Awards

Blooming in St Anne’s

Parker Trust

Pallion Traders