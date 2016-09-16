Sunderland graduate’s LA life with the stars turns to accolades as he wins a BAFTA

A graduate has gone from Wearside to honours Stateside after making one of the world’s most famous television shows a winner.

James Longman graduated from Sunderland University in 1998 with a degree in media and communications.

Now the 39-year-old is a supervising producer on The Late Late Show With James Corden in Los Angeles, and has been honoured as a BAFTA LA newcomer.

The American late-night talk show, hosted by Corden on CBS, has also scooped two Emmy Award victories for Outstanding Interactive Programme and Best Variety Special at the same ceremony.

Since leaving Sunderland, James has gone on to become a successful television producer working from MTV, to Xtra Factor, to Never Mind The Buzzcocks, to Alan Carr: Chatty Man, among many others.

In December, he relocated to LA to work with Corden on The Late Late Show, which has become a hit with US audiences and won followers world-wide for its Car Pool Karaoke, which has seen America’s first lady Michelle Obama, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and One Direction take a spin with Corden as they belt out a tune.

He has recently worked with Matt Damon on a sketch for the show.

James said: “Producing a daily show is hectic and relentless, so the weeks fly by but I’ve made lots of fun bits so can’t complain.

“LA is great, though there is a definitive culture change so adapting to that and moving my life out here has been challenging but rewarding.”

James still remembers with fondness the university that put him on the road to success.

He added: “I absolutely loved being at Sunderland. I lived the first year on the ninth floor at Wearmouth Hall and spent most nights at Manor Quay.

“I made some brilliant friends who I still see now. My course was great as well, really practical and useful. My main tutor was Mike O’Brien who I am still in contact with. He was a great teacher and really inspired me.”

James can be followed on Twitter via @longers1.

Ben Winston, who works on the show as executive producer, also collected an award for his work on the same show.

He collected am Emmy after the programme was named Outstanding Interactive Programme.

Ben was a founder of Fulwell 73, which has its roots in Sunderland, and has previously been an executive producer on X Factor and helped make One Direction.