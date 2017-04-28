Sunderland furniture store staff walk 100 miles to raise £10,000 for cancer charity

Staff at a Wearside furniture store have gone the extra mile - 100 in fact - to help out a vital cancer charity by completing a walking challenge.

A team of employees at sofa and carpet retailer ScS have raised £10,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support by completing a 100-mile walking challenge, including taking in the entire 84 miles of Hadrian’s Wall and a further 16 miles completing a coast-to-coast walk, to finish at the company’s Sunderland store, in Borough Road.

Jane Curry fundraising manager Macmillan (sitting right) with Marie Liston from SCS as she was presented with �10,000. Holding the amount presented in numbers are SCS headquarters staff who are members of the Trek Team (left to right) Lesley Dolan, Linda McKinns, Michelle Hunter, Corrinne Dockwray, Leanne Mordue, Lynda Alexander and Kim Turnbull. Picture by FRANK REID

A number of members of the group’s HR and Payroll team decided to take on a challenge having recently battled cancer themselves, so as part of the company’s 100 Good Causes campaign to celebrate the company reaching 100 stores nationwide, the group decided to stand together to raise money for Macmillan.

The team of walkers raised some £4,000 through kind donations from colleagues, friends and family, and to boost their fundraising efforts the company lifted their total with a £6,000 donation.

This is in addition to the company’s £10,000 Good Causes Celebration Fund, which was created to reward charities and causes in each of the communities it serves across the country.

The team have now handed over the money to Macmillan’s fund-raising manager for Sunderland Jane Curry.

ScS corporate services director, Marie Liston led the trek, and walked an average of 17 miles each day along with HR Manager Kim Turnbull, with other team members joining the determined duo at various sections of the walk.

Marie said: “We wanted to challenge ourselves and do something really positive and special to raise as much money as possible for the team at Macmillan to thank them for all of the amazing work they carry out.

“It was the chosen charity by the three members of our team who have recently beaten cancer.

“Originally, we were planning to walk the full 84-mile length of Hadrian’s Wall, but, decided to challenge ourselves further to see if we could walk 100 miles in recognition of us reaching 100 stores, finishing at the store where the ScS business began in Sunderland over 100 years ago.

“A massive thank you to our friends, family and colleagues for supporting us on our journey and for helping us raise a staggering £10,000.

“And a special mention to the husbands and partners who formed our support team, encouraging us all the way.”