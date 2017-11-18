Sunderland football twins score success at Asian Football Awards

There’s double delight for Sunderland footballing twins after success at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Amar Purewal is celebrating being named as Asian Non-League Footballer of the Year at a glittering presentation in London.

L-R: Amar Purewal, Sky Sports presenters Dharmesh Sheth and Roger Clarke, and Arjun Purewal.

He and his brother, Arjun, were among three finalists up for the national award.

Despite clinching the trophy, Amar said he felt like it was a huge win for both of them.

The 28-year-olds, from Ryhope, went along to the ceremony at The Grange St Paul’s Hotel, in London, for the Asian Football Awards, with their family, including proud mum, Kelly Purewal, who runs a shop in Ryhope.

As well as Amar picking up Player of the Year, the twins also collected the Team of the Year Award on behalf of Panjab FA, which reached the finals of the Conifa World Cup 2016, which was held in Russia.

Although they lost on penalties, Amar was the top goal scorer of the competition and thinks this may have swung the player of the year award for him.

Amar said: “I was over the moon to win, it’s not something you expect to be nominated for when you are up north, because there’s not as many Asian players as there are down south. To win it was quite an achievement.”

He said being nominated with his brother made the night extra special and their mum was bursting with pride.

Amar said: “I clinched it on the night, but we are big supporters of each other, so I feel like we both won.

Amar (right) and Arjun Purewal playing for Panjab FA.

“Our mam was just so thrilled one of us won it, she has been telling everyone.”

Arjun said: “He wanted me to win and I wanted him to win, so whoever won was going to feel bad for the other one, but if I had to lose to anyone I’m glad it was my brother.”

The brothers both play in the Northern League, striker Amar for West Auckland Town, defender Arjun for Consett.

They twins previously played together for Bishop Auckland, Durham City and Darlington 1883.

The Purewal twins go head to head on the pitch.

Amar has also played for Shildon, Harrogate Railway Athletic and Blyth Spartans and Arjun for Whitby Town, Blyth Spartans and Jarrow Roofing.

The brothers are also both qualified football coaches and run their own company, AP Coaching.

Amar said they work with a number of schools in Sunderland and the youngsters are delighted with his new award.