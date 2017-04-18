Sunderland firms team up to provide Easter joy to less fortunate families

Staff at businesses across Wearside have proved themselves to be all round ‘good eggs’ by helping others less fortunate have a choc-tastic time this Easter.

EDF, Gentoo and Parseq were just some of the companies who launched Easter Egg donation drives in aid of those less fortunate across Sunderland.

Parseq deliver Easter eggs to Sunderland Royal Hospital children's ward, from left Parseq'sTina Ramshaw, Rebecca Evison and Catherine Brannigan deiver gifts to Kenzie Hammons,10

Those benefitting from the kind gestures of workers include the homeless, families affected by domestic abuse and children’s charities.

John Craggs, Chief Executive of Gentoo Group, where staff teamed up with Barclays to collect and distribute more than 600 Easter eggs, said: “I am thrilled with the amount of eggs we have collected this year, the generosity from staff and customers across Gentoo and Barclays has been fantastic.

“The Good Egg campaign is a great way to spread some joy and make a difference to people in need across Sunderland. It’s extremely important for us give something back to the local communities we work in. A huge thank you to staff, Barclays and the community who have donated an egg to the campaign.”

Each year the company calls on business across Sunderland to take part in its Good Egg campaign.

Gemma Stidolph, Support Worker at Ashkirk Homelessness Household Project, one of the beneficiaries, said: “We are over the moon at the kind of donations we have received from Gentoo, which have helped make Easter special for the families here at Ashkirk.

“The families struggle on low budgets and so generosity such as this is very much appreciated and put a big (chocolaty) smile on all of the children’s faces. We would like to thank everyone once again for the continued support we receive.”

Wearside Women in Need were also gifted with chocolate treats and cuddly toys thanks customer service workers based at EDF Energy at Doxford Park.

Kevin Gatens, head of EDF Energy customer services in the North, said: “The Wearside Women in Need charity do some great work throughout the region, so we wanted to give them a small gesture of Easter eggs to give to the families they help.”

Wearside Women in Need charity provides a range of services to families suffering from domestic violence living in Sunderland. These include a 24-hour helpline, advice support and accommodation, supported accommodation for women suffering from mental health issues, activities and support for excluded young people aged 13-19.

Meanwhile, youngs patients at Sunderland Royal Hospital also received an Easter treat when staff from Parseq called in to drop off a donation of chocolate eggs.