Sunderland firm to build bright future with new home

Civil engineering consultancy Arc Associates is laying the foundation for expansion after moving into its new home.

With projects ranging from residential properties to large scale construction right across the UK, Arc Associates offer clients a full engineering and design service, specialising in precast concrete design and detailing.

The company has been involved in various projects including the Leadenhall building, the impressive skyscraper in London.

Founder Raj Singh made the decision to recruit an additional two employees to support the growth of the business in September, leading him to look for alternative space within the North East Business and Innovation Centre (Bic).

“I worked in the engineering sector for many years but following redundancy I decided the skills I had gained would serve me well in self-employment and therefore launched Arc Associates,” said Raj.

“Those skills were more than put to the test when the company was commissioned to work on the Leadenhall Building. We used information from a three dimensional building model to draw the precast flooring units for the 52-storey structure.

“Due to the buildings location in central London construction space was at a premium which meant the precast units had to be manufactured off site and craned into position. Everything had to fit perfectly the first time as there is no room for error at 52 storeys high.

“When I first came to the BIC in 2011 as a start-up business, they offered a good package for new businesses which included a cost effective incubator unit, business start-up advice and ongoing mentoring.

“I moved into a small office and have been happy there for the last six years. However, the business has grown continuously at a steady rate, winning new business year on year which has created the need to recruit new staff and move into larger premises.”

Bic centre manager Donna Surtees said: “We have seen many companies start and grow on site, and I am delighted Raj and his team have settled into their new office.”