Sunderland firm’s new deal is full of eastern promise

A Sunderland technology recruitment specialist is expanding internationally after signing a deal to deliver support in the Philippines.

Technically Compatible already works with by companies all over the world to help them screen candidates for IT roles.

Now it has joined forces with Cloud Employee, the UK’s fastest growing offshore Software Engineer provider, to help it uncover the best technical talent.

Technically Compatible - which enables businesses to accurately test the technical capabilities of prospective employees – will work with Cloud Employee in finding the brightest talent for roles it recruits for in the Philippines.

Cloud Employee provides highly vetted Philippines-based candidates to work as an extension of their clients’ in-house technical teams.

Technically Compatible - whose clients include software company Tombola, retail giant Next and billion-dollar consultancy Sapient - will provide the company with testing capabilities to help it find the most skilled developers in the Philippines.

Mike Rohan, sales director from Software Centre-based Technically Compatible, said: “We’re delighted to be expanding into the Philippines with a product that will transform the way Cloud Employee recruits its team.

“This contract is a significant step for us, as it increases our international footprint and opens up the possibility of further expansion into Asia.

“The language of coding is universal and our platform tests accurately the competencies of the candidates wherever in the world they’re based.

“It has huge growth potential, and we’ve already developed an international client base, which we only see increasing further as more people learn about our product.”

Technically Compatible allows clients to create their own tests to measure the competencies of prospective employees.