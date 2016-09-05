Sunderland firm Maxim cleans up with string of new deals

The North East’s largest independent contract cleaning and facilities management firm is going back to school after winning a number of new contracts in the education sector worth a total of £2.4million.

Maxim Facilities Management has secured the three-year contracts with a number of secondary and tertiary educational establishments around the UK, including in Kettering, Manchester, Lancaster and its native North East.

The contract wins come after the firm made a strategic decision two years ago to increase its focus on the sector, a move which has seen the proportion of Maxim’s overall business from education rise from ten per cent to almost 25

Founder and managing director Graham Conway said: “We saw the trend for more responsibility for facilities management work being devolved to teams within educational establishments that already had wide-ranging responsibilities, and felt there were opportunities to increase the amount of business we did in this sector, a strategic approach which is now paying clear dividends.

“We’ve developed a sector-specific package that enables the schools and colleges with which we work to access the services they require in a cost-efficient and effective way, and the technology investments we’ve made give them the reporting insight they require into how and when our teams are carrying out their work.

“We think there is a great deal more potential to be realised in this sector, particularly within the North East, and we’ll be continuing to try to keep the proportion of our business that is focussed on the education sector at around 25 per cent as it grows in the years to come.

“We have already grown to be the largest independent contractor in our field based in the North East region. We are now focussed on continued organic and acquisitive growth over the next five years.”