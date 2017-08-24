Sunderland father and son caught with child porn on their home computers

A father and son appeared side by side in a crown court dock after being caught with indecent images of children on their home computers.

Taxi driver James Dorward, 63, had a sickening collection of 17 moving pictures of girls ages between 8 and 12 being abused.

His son, Lee Dorward, 37, had a shocking stash of 25 moving images showing abuse of boys aged between ten and 16.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the vile downloads were discovered when police raided their home at Franklin Street, off Hylton Road, Sunderland, in January last year.

Dorward snr admitted one charge of making indecent images of children and one of possessing such images.

Dorward jnr admitted three offences of making indecent images and one of possession.

Both men have been sentenced to a three year community order with programme requirements.

They must each abide by the terms of a sexual harm prevention order and sign the Sex Offenders' Register for five years.

Mr Recorder Richard Woolfall told them: "This is perhaps a sad day for father and son to be both in the dock together, having committed such serious offences.

"It may not have been apparent to you at the time but real children are sexually abused to satisfy people with interests such as yourselves, who enjoy viewing this depraved material.

"You may have thought you were so far removed from it there was perhaps no harm in it but may I tell you, real children are sexually abused and they have to live with that and that often

destroys their lives."

The court heard the images belonging to Dorward senior, which were all in the most serious category of their type, had been downloaded onto his hard drive between 2006 and 2012.

Dorward inr's collection had been downloaded onto his hard drive in 2015.

A total of 19 were in the most serious category, five in the middle and one in the least serious.

The court heard neither of the men have any previous convictions.

Dorward snr will have his taxi licence withdrawn as a result of the conviction.