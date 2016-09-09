Sunderland fans meet Bradley Lowery ahead of emotional stadium tribute

Two football fans who started a campaign to get the Stadium of Light to show its support for battling Bradley Lowery say they were humbled to meet the youngster ahead of Monday’s match.

SAFC supporters Andrew Mccracken and Jack Murray were so touched by Bradley’s story, that they came up with the idea to get thousands of fans to chant ‘There’s Only One Bradley Lowery’ at the home game against Everton.

Bradley Lowery needs vital funds for his treatment abroad.

The pair managed to rouse support for the chant for the five-year-old among fans from both clubs, who will use the fifth minute of the match to show Bradley that everyone is behind him in his battle against cancer.

Mr Mccracken, from Brancepeth Avenue, in Fencehouses, said they were delighted to meet the Blackhall schoolboy at his home, calling him ‘inspirational.’

He said: “We had T-shirts made with his picture on and we had one made for Bradley, so we got in touch with fundraiser Lynn Murphy, to ask how we could go about giving it to him.

“She got in touch with Bradley’s mum Gemma who invited us to their home to meet him.

“So we went down there and gave him the T-shirt and some presents and had a chat with him and Gemma.

“It was very humbling and really emotional to meet him.

“Gemma was over the moon with the T-shirts and Bradley asked to put it on straight away.”

Now Mr Murray, 20, and Mr Mccracken, 38, hope to sell the T-shirts to raise funds for Bradley’s campaign, after receiving an overwhelming response to them on Facebook.

Mr Mccracken added: “We just heard Bradley’s story and thought, ‘let’s do something for him.’

“So we came up with the chant and now we are going to sell the T-shirts we have had made to raise funds.

“We have mainly sold them to friends and family, but the post has been shared around 12 times on Facebook so we have started to make them to order.

“The t-shirts will be £10 which covers the £7.50 cost of making them and £2.50 of that will then go to Bradley’s cause.”

Mum Gemma said: “Bradley was over the moon when the fans came round and we are so grateful for their support and that of the club.”

Bradley’s family are campaigning to raise £700,000 to cover the cost of treatment in America after his neuroblastoma returned - and so far the appeal has reached £450,000.

The five-year-old had been given the all clear in 2014 after his initial diagnosis a year earlier, but doctors found cancer again during one of his check ups.

To donate, just text “BRAD02£1” to 70070. Donations can also be made online by visiting: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/bradleysfight

T-shirts can be bought via Andrew and Jack’s Facebook page or on Bradley’s page: http://bradleylowerysfight.org.uk/