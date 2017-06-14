Sunderland fans fund-raise for Millwall supporter who fought London Bridge attackers

Generous Sunderland fans are hoping to treat the man dubbed the “Lion of London Bridge” after his heroics in the face of the latest terror attack.

Roy Larner is reported to have confronted three knife-wielding attackers in the incident earlier this month.

Seven people died in the tragedy.

Millwall fan Roy is recovering in hospital from injuries sustained in the incident, but kind-hearted Black Cats supporters are now hoping to treat him to a VIP weekend on Wearside when his side play Sunderland this coming season.

With SAFC’s relegation from the Premier League and Millwall’s promotion from League One, both sides will be playing in the Championship in 2017/18.

The fixture list for the division is set to be announced next week.

A JustGiving page set up in honour of Roy has so far gathered £700 after having an initial target of £500.

Fans plan to use the money to play for a flight to the North East for him and his partner before taking him to the match and then allowing the couple to have a night at the Roker Hotel.

“When we realised Millwall would be playing Sunderland we decided that we’d like to help Roy,” said SAFC fan Neville Scott, 61, who lives in Surrey but is originally from County Durham.

“We’ll put the money to a flight and a night at the Roker Hotel because he deserves it.

“He wasn’t the only one who showed great bravery but we’d like to do this for him.

“It’s a nice gesture to him and two fingers to the terrorists really, to show them that we are getting on with life.

“We’re in touch with people who know Roy and apparently he is overwhelmed by it, which is great to hear.

“If we get over £1,000 then we will give the surplus to the other victims of the attack.”

To donate to the fund-raising for Roy go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nick-park?utm_id=92&utm_term=4g23AypMm.