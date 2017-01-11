Sunderland fan museum exhibition set for Durham date

Football fans can feast their eyes on a treasure trove of sporting memorabilia in Durham City later this month.

Freeman’s Quay Leisure Centre, on Durham Riverside, is hosting the Fans Museum exhibition for one day only on Saturday, 21 January.

The exhibition features match-worn shirts from SAFC legends such as Niall Quinn and Julio Arca, souvenirs from the Black Cats’ 1973 FA Cup win and even Jimmy Montgomery’s European Cup winners’ medal from his time with Brian Clough’s Nottingham Forest in 1980.

There are also other items from Newcastle United, Middlesbrough and other teams including the England, Scotland and Brazil national teams.

The Fans Museum, set up by Sunderland supporter Michael Ganley, has seen thousands of visitors flock to see its items when it was on show at Sunderland’s Central Library.

The exhibition has also visited care homes, hospices and schools as part of its community ethos, hoping to reach people who are isolated and often overlooked by football clubs.

It has also joined with Alzheimer’s and dementia charities to support those suffering from the brain illness.

The exhibition is hoping to secure a permanent home.

Amy Taylor, Durham County Council community culture development coordinator, said: “This free community heritage event is a chance for people of all ages to get hands-on and interactive with a huge range of sporting treasures thanks to Fans Museum.”

Sunderland travel to the Midlands to face West Bromwich Albion on the same day as the exhibition is open, in a 3pm kick-off at the Hawthorns.