Sunderland family celebrates spanning five generations

A Wearside family now spans five generations after a new arrival.

Little Connor Smith was born last month, much to the delight of his family, which stretches all the way back to his great great nana Elsie Robson, 91.

Baby Connor Smith who was born in July 2017.

Elsie, a mum of eight, is the great nana of Connor’s dad Marcus, 22, whose partner Abby Dent is the baby’s mum.

The family own Balmoral and Terrace Guest Houses, in Roker, which used to be run by Marcus’s mum and dad, Victoria and Darren, with Marcus now in charge of the sites.

Elsie remains in the Pennywell home in which she has lived for the past 67 years

Victoria, 42, also mum to Olivia, 18, told the Echo: “Elsie was over the moon to meet her great, great grandson.

“She isn’t really a drinker but she had a little Baileys to celebrate.

“She’s still quite active and plays bingo twice a week.

“When she was in her 80s, she had to have a triple heart bypass and we thought we were going to lose her, so to have her here now to meet a new generation of the family is brilliant.

“Connor is lovely. We didn’t know whether Marcus and Abby were having a boy or a girl so it was a nice surprise for everyone.

“He is so beautiful and we’re so happy.”

The good times are set to continue for the family, with Marcus and Abby set to marry at the Roker Hotel in August 2018.