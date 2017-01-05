Sunderland dance school trio are crowned pageant queens

A trio of Sunderland beauties have shown they are queens of the catwalk after winning first places in a pageant.

Layla Smart, nine, Quinn Lux Lownie, four, and Elisha Underwood, 16, all took part in the A Pageant Life 2016 contest held in Hartlepool.

After wowing the judges with their posture and beauty, each were declared winners of their respective categories.

Quinn, from Redhouse, was taking part in her first pageant.

The Redhouse Primary School pupil was crowned Little Miss in the four to seven-year-old category.

Layla, from Hendon, was presented with the winning trophy in the eight to 14-year-old category.

It was the 11th pageant the Hudson Road Primary School pupil has taken part in.

The youngster impressed the judges so much, one judge, Dan from Geordie Shore, gave her a high five in the middle of her routine.

Meanwhile, Elisa, from Castletown, who has taken part in four pageants, won her age group.

The Bede Campus College student was also crowned A Pageant Life Queen 2016 after winning the overall contest.

All three girls,became interested in pageants after finding out about competitions on social media. They all attend Gemma Hackett’s School of Dance.

Gemma said: “I could not be prouder of what the girls from our school have achieved.

“Everyone from our school was behind them 100%, and we were cheering them on through the live feeds throughout the night.”

For more information on A Pageant Life, created by Peterlee beauty queen Jade-Nadine Rye and Ryan William Kenna, visit www.apageantlife.co.uk