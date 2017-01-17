Sunderland cyclist thanks lifesaving heroes after collapsing with heart attack

A cyclist who collapsed after suffering a heart attack while out riding his bike in Sunderland has thanked those who came to his aid and helped save his life.

Elli Eitan is currently recovering in hospital after being discovered near to the city’s National Glass Centre on Sunday, January 8, at around 1.25pm.

Elli Eitan with staff at the RVI

The 64-year-old jeweller had been out on one of his weekly bike rides taking in the Sunderland and South Tyneside coastline when he collapsed after his heart stopped.

A passer-by who spotted him raised the alarm and carried out CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

Eventually, medics managed to re-start his heart and he was placed into an induced coma by a Great North Air Ambulance doctor before being transferred to hospital by the North East Ambulance Service in what was described as a “critical” ondition.

He is now recovering in Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary after undergoing surgery to have a stent fitted.

Elli Eitan

Mr Eitan, who lives in the Ashbrooke area, said: “I cannot remember anything. The first thing I remember is waking up in hospital and asking ‘Where am I? How did I get here?’

“I love cycling, I don’t drive so I use the bike a lot to get to work and to the shops and I go cycling once a week.

“I have done the route along the coast and past the Glass Centre more times than I can remember.

“I’ve never suffered with any problems with my heart, I never had any pain.

“The first I knew about having a heart attack was when I woke up in hospital on Friday the 13th.”

Mr Eitan added: “I was told a girl found me and carried out CPR. It turns out she is friend of a friend of mine, so I am trying to make arrangements when I get out of here to go and see her and say thank you.

“I just want to say thank you very much to everyone who helped me - they saved my life.

“I can’t remember anything, but if it wasn’t for those people helping me I wouldn’t be here now.”