Sunderland cycle team raises £43,000 to help Emily walk

A team of amateur cyclists has completed a 160-mile coast to coast ride in support of a disabled colleague who is hoping to walk again.

Members of staff from Sunderland-based Henderson Insurance Brokers, as well as friends of the firm, took part in the challenge from Whitehaven to Sunderland.

The team has raised £43,632 for Emily Storer who was left paralysed from the chest down after a car accident five years ago.

Emily is hoping to secure £65,000 for a ‘ReWalk exoskeleton’ – a device that will allow her to stand and walk again.

Joe Henderson, Group CEO of HIBL, HIBL directors Jonathan Willett and Michael Wright, Chris Halmshaw, a client of HIBL, and Rob Worrell, a friend of Mr Henderson’s, took on the challenge.

Emily said: “I am very grateful to Joe and the team for their efforts, which has meant a great to me.”