Sunderland create unwanted record for longest run without home win

Sunderland today bagged an unwanted place in the record books by claiming the longest run in English football without a home win.

Their 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light with Millwall means it is now 20 games since their long-suffering fans witnessed a competitive victory at the Stadium of Light.

The drought stretches back to December 17 last year when Patrick van Arnholt's second-half goal gave them a 1-0 victory at home to Watford in the Premier League.

Since then babies have been conceived and born, Donald Trump has taken over as American President and Doctor Who bosses announced that television's next Time Lord will be a woman.

Oh and two managers have left the club with incoming boss Chris Coleman expected to take charge of the injury-ravaged side before Tuesday's testing trip to Aston Villa.

Among the fans to react to the unwanted record was student Alex Smith, 16, from Durham, who said outside the ground after the Championship draw: "We are getting a name for ourselves as a place to come to because of our bad record.

Sunderland celebrate their winning goal against Watford last December.

"We have had plenty of bad luck and some more today. But with Chris Coleman in charge, it could be just what we need to change things."

Sunderland's next opportunity to break the hoodoo is on Saturday, December 2, when they face fellow strugglers Reading.

