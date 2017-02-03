Sunderland couple’s charity mission to thank medics who cared for battling baby

The grateful parents of battling Sunderland youngster are hosting a charity double to raise vital cash for the hospital which cared for their son.

Martin Dawes and Vicky Curry have embarked on a £20,000 fundraising mission for the Sunderland Royal Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit which cared for their son Theo Dawes.

Theo Dawes in hospital.

Theo was born ten weeks prematurely on October 13 weighing just 2lb as a result of complications during Vicky’s pregnancy.

While in hospital, he was kept in a special incubator and received respiratory care as a result of his lungs being premature and weak.

But now safely back home, his parents have organised two events to raise further funds to buy a new incubator and equipment for the ward.

Mum Vicky, 38, said: “Theo has been up and down over the weeks again fighting off a really bad cold and bronchiolitis and is suffering with his tummy.

Theo Dawes.

“But overall he is coming along great, he has put weight on and is getting much stronger.”

The two events will both be held on Friday, February 24 at The Alexandra, in Grangetown, on February 24.

A children’s fun day will take place from 1pm to 4pm featuring a bouncy castle and face painting, followed by a night of music and entertainment from 7pm to 1am.

Acts include comedian Danny Posthill and vocal harmony group M Town.

A fundraiser is being held to raise money for the Sunderland Royal Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Vicky added: “We are really looking forward to the events and are delighted that a team for the neonatal unit will be coming along to represent the cause.

“We are hoping to raise as much as possible from the event.”

Tickets are £10 for the music night and £5 and £2.50 for the fun day.

They are available direct from The Alexandra, or by calling 07739 429654 or 07581 035908.

The family are also appealing for donations of raffle prizes and ask anyone who is able to help to contact them on the above numbers.

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/victoria-curry?utm_id=92&utm_term=5EQDyKJnG