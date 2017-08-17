Sunderland College students jump for joy with impressive A-level results

Star students at Sunderland College Sixth Form are celebrating after achieving outstanding A-level grades.

The anxious wait is now over for the the sixth form's 500 A-level students who collected their results first thing this morning.

A-level students celebrate at Sunderland College Sixth Form.

The college's high-achievers came in as early as 7:45am to find out whether two year's worth of hard work had got them the grades they needed to go on to further education or jobs.

Reeves Campbell is celebrating after notching up two A* and two As in maths, chemistry, biology and his extended project.

The 18-year-old from Thirstley Wood, will now set to study medicine at Newcastle University, and has his sights set on becoming a heart or brain surgeon.

Reeves, who has been a regular volunteer at St Benedict's Hospice for the past year, decided he wanted to pursue a career in surgery after shadowing a general surgeon at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Samantha McMillan achieved an A and two Bs.

He said: " I think what surgeons do-saving lives-is amazing.

"The preciseness of each procedure really interests me as you ave to know about the body in huge detail to have an understanding of what to."

Another star student is Morgan Ozuzu,18, from Downhill, who has overcome the barriers of his Asperger's Syndrome to achieved three A*s in maths, further maths and physics.

He will now study physics at Newcastle University.

Jack Sanders received two As and an A*.

He said: “During primary and secondary school, it was a significant problem as it hindered my improvement with social skills and made me reluctant to face change, meaning I would be hesitant to try new experiences.

"However, thanks to the therapy I received and the positive influence that my friends had on me, I was more willing to try new things which eventually led to me having hobbies and achievements that I am proud of.

"My parents were really excited to say the least with the results!

"They have been really eager to find out, even more eager than me, so it is a big day for all of us."

Joe McKeon will go on to study at Durham University.

While 19-year-old Rebekah Louise Dale from Northumberland, was overjoyed after achieving two As in biology and chemistry and a B in English language.

The teen will now go on to study dentistry at Newcastle University. Rebekah said it has been a life-long dream after being inspired by her own dentist.

She said: "I have wanted to be a dentist since I was 12-years-old when I started to think about what I wanted to do when I was older.

"I had a conversation with my mum about it an she said why don't I become a dentist.

"But it was when I spoke to my dentist and he said he didn't want to retire because he enjoyed his job so much that I decided that is what I wanted from my life. "

But it wasn't plain sailing for Rebekah, who was resitting her A-levels after just missing out on the grades she needed last year.

Rebekah Dale was overjoyed with her results.

She added: "It just proves that when you hit a brick wall don't think that is the end of the road, as you can look for another way."

Jack Sanders, 18, from Seaham, is also going on to study dentistry at Newcastle after picking up two As in biology and business and an A* in chemistry.

He said: "I was not expecting to get grades that high.

"Its been a lot of hard work with just constant revision but its paid off and my parents are so happy for me."

Another ambitious student Samantha McMillan, 18, was delighted to achieve the grades she needs to go on to study physics and counselling at Sunderland University with the hopes of working with children or prisoners.

She said: "I got two Bs in psychology and sociology and an A in photography.

"It's been a really busy and really stressful time, but now I can't believe the results I have got.

"I phoned my mum to tell her and she was crying."

Joe McKeon, 17, received his impressive results just the day before his 18th birthday.

He received two A* in maths and physics and an A in chemistry, with plans to study physics at Durham University.

He said: "Its been a lot of hard work and the exams where much harder than in practices ones, especially in physics.



"So I am surprised bu really pleased with the results and my parents are so proud."

Nigel Harrett, deputy principal and deputy chief executive, said the college was delighted with the results and acknowledged the fact that this year students were under a huge amount of pressure as they were the first ones to sit the new linear style courses - where students sit exams at the end of a two year period.

He said: “We are delighted that our students have achieved such excellent results, and to record 100 per cent pass rates in 16 of our A-level subjects is a fantastic outcome.

“This is a momentous day for our A-level students who have worked extremely hard to reach this point, and their determination and diligence is evident in the exceptional grades they have achieved.

"Many of our students will now be taking up places at prestigious universities, with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their higher education courses.

“Today is a culmination of two years of study at the college, and it is a proud moment for all of us to see our students celebrating their results as they move on to the next stage of their lives, and we are very happy to celebrate with them.

"Our lecturers have been there every step of the way offering support and guidance, as well as top quality teaching, and it’s important to recognise the positive impact they have had on our students and their successes.”