Sunderland College keeping finger on the pulse with healthcare provider

Sunderland College has its finger firmly on the pulse by providing its 50th apprentice to a healthcare group.

The college is working with Sunderland Care and Support - Sunderland City Council’s former adult services department.

Unique skills that will help us to deliver a high level of care to people in Sunderland Philip Foster

The company has taken on more than 100 apprentices over the last 18 months, half from the college, with many of them going on to be offered full time jobs with them.

Ellen Thinnesen, principal and chief executive of Sunderland College, said the close relationship being formed with Sunderland Care and Support is helping the organisation meet its skills needs, as well as providing opportunities for the next generation of healthcare professionals.

She said: “Healthcare is a sector in which there will always be a significant need, and it is important that we develop people who can meet the needs of the public, as well as the back of office support essential to the organisation and administration of the service.

“With a huge range of apprenticeship courses, we are able to supply skilled, bright minds across a range of subject areas, meaning we are effectively a one-stop shop for organisations in the health and social care worlds.”

The college, which is one of the largest providers of health and social care training in the North East, has signed a strategic partnership with Sunderland Care and Support, which will see it continue to enhance the organisation’s skills pipeline for the foreseeable future.

It also works with healthcare bodies including Northumberland Tyne and Wear NHS Trust, Sunderland City Hospitals, Age UK Northumberland, South Tyneside Foundation NHS Trust, and NHS Business Services Authority.

Philip Foster, chief operating officer at Sunderland Care and Support, said: “We have been working with the college for two years, and the support they have offered to help us realise our ambitions as a business has been fantastic.

“We have been able to develop a really strong talent pool, with skilled, well-rounded young people joining the team and bringing with them unique skills that will help us to deliver a high level of care to people in Sunderland for generations.

“The training we have been able to offer existing members of the team through Sunderland College means that the whole organisation is growing its knowledge and therefore better able to help adults with specific health and social care needs to live the best life possible with our support.”