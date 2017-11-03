Sunderland College graduates celebrate a degree of success

Scores of Sunderland College students took to the stage to celebrate their graduations.

More than 180 students were honoured at the college’s annual graduation and awards ceremonies, which were held at the Quayside Exchange.

Ellen Thinnesen (left), principal, and Rob Lawson (right), chair of governors, with some of the graduates and award winners.

Ellen Thinnesen, principal and chief executive of Sunderland College, said: “Our graduation celebrations are always an important date in the college’s diary, and it is with great pride that we honour our graduates and highlight the successes of our higher education students.

“They have shown a high level of dedication and endeavour in order to get to this point, and their efforts are truly remarkable.”

This year the college introduced its first honorary fellowship award, which recognises outstanding service to the college or Sunderland, and it was given to Philip Foster, chief operating officer of Sunderland Care and Support, for his work and in the city and his commitment to training and education.

He said: “I am very proud to receive Sunderland College’s first honorary fellowship.

I am very proud to receive Sunderland College’s first honorary fellowship Philip Foster

“I feel this award is really recognition of the work of the all members of staff who work so hard in both Sunderland Care and Support and Sunderland Council to provide the very best of care and support for the people of Sunderland.”

Rob Lawson, chairman of Sunderland College’s Board of Governors who presented Philip with the honorary fellowship, said: “We introduced this special award in order to show our respect and appreciation for an individual who has gone above and beyond for the benefit of our community. Philip embodies this very notion, and continually strives to improve the lives of many people in Sunderland and the surrounding area.

“It was a privilege to present this award to Philip and to publicly thank him for all he has done for our community.”

Guest speakers at the graduation ceremonies, included James Ramsbotham, chief executive of North East England Chamber of Commerce, and John Barnett, vice president at Calsonic Kansei, and they were attended by the Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Doris Macknight, and the Deputy Mayor, Coun Lynda Scanlan.

Graduates and award winners Linsey Richards, Mitchell Rose, Ben Croft and Jonathan Arthur.

One of the high achieving students was Leanne Mitchinson, 29, who graduated with a distinction in her HND Travel and Tourism Management course and scooped the Award for Outstanding Achievement by a Travel and Tourism Student.

Another star student, Ben Croft, graduated from his HNC Electrical and Electronic Engineering course with a distinction and also jointly won the Award for Best Performance on an Engineering Programme, along with his classmate Jonathan Arthur.

Sunderland College has more than 600 higher education students and offers more than 35 Foundation Degree and Higher National Courses across a range of subjects.

For more information about higher education courses at Sunderland College ring 0191 5116000, email info@sunderlandcollege.ac.uk or visit www.sunderlandcollege.ac.uk.

Graduates and award winners Eileen Straka-Machicado, Leanne Mitchinson, Jennifer Beattie and Kyle Crampton.