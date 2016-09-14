Sunderland claimant count rises by almost 300 year-on-year

The number of people looking for work in Sunderland has risen by almost 300 in the last year.

There were 5,590 people receiving out of work benefits, including Jobseeker’s Allowance and Universal Credit, in the city last month, up 75 on July and a rise of 290 on August 2015.

Across the North East, the number of people in work rose by 50,000 in year to July - but the number of people classed as unemployed only fell by 10,000 in the same period.

Steve McCall, of Jobcentre Plus, said the disparity was a result of an increase in the number of people actively looking for work.

“That little blip has been seen across the country this month,” he said.

“More people have started to look for work, more people have come back into the job market. There are more people in employment, but there are also more people looking for work.

“It is a strange set of figures, but that seems to be the case.”

There were 1,209,000 people in work in the region in the second quarter of the year, a rise of 11,000 on the previous three months, and 98,000 people classed as unemployed, a rise of 4,000 on the three months to April.

Minister for Employment Damian Hinds said: “When it comes to our jobs market, we’ve made great progress since 2010 with employment up in every region.

“There’s great news in the North East where the number of people in work has risen by 50,000 over the past year, with over 1.2 million people in work.

“It’s important that we work to keep up this momentum so more people can make the most of opportunities available out there in the economy.”

Nationally, Britain’s employment picture remained bright over the period including the first month after the Brexit vote, with unemployment continuing to fall and a record number of people in work.

The employment rate remained at a record high of 74.5%, with 31.8 million people in work in the three months to July – 174,000 more than the previous quarter. A total of 1.63 million people are unemployed – a fall of 39,000 over the quarter and 190,000 down compared with a year ago, giving a jobless rate of 4.9%.

Office for National Statistics spokesman Nick Palmer said: “These figures show continued labour market improvement, with the employment rate remaining at a record high and inactivity at a new record low.

“The headline Labour Force Survey and earnings data cover one month since the EU referendum.”

Jobcentre Plus is involved with the organisation of a jobs fair at the Stadium of Light between 10.30am and 3pm on Thursday, September 29. Visit www.thejobshow.com for details.