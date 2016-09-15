Sunderland City Council experiences 'serious disruption' to IT systems

A power failure has caused problems for Sunderland City Council's computing systems.

The failure happened overnight on Monday, with bosses saying they are urgently trying to rectify the problem.

The authority's business continuity and contingency plans for front-line services has been triggered.

Users are currently unable to get onto the council website, with a message of "We'll be back" appearing on the homepage.

A message reads: "The City Council are currently experiencing IT issues. We are working to restore as quickly as possible.

"Apologies for any inconvenience.

"If you need to contact us via telephone please use 0191 520 5555 or for an out of hours emergency 0191 520 5552."

A spokesman for the council said: "Following a power unit failure overnight on Monday, the City Council is continuing to experience serious disruption to its computing facilities.

"The disruption has triggered the council's business continuity and contingency plans for front-line services, such as safeguarding and social care.

"Everything is being done to resolve the situation, minimise the disruption and restore all systems and networks."