Sunderland children given chance to make history at time capsule launch

Sunderland schoolchildren have the chance to make history.

The Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Doris MacKnight, joined children and teachers from city schools to launch the Hylton Castle time capsule in the grounds of the 14th century site.

Hylton Castle Primary School, Northern Saints Church of England Primary School, St John Bosco RC Primary School, English Martyrs RC Primary School, Castletown Primary School, Bexhill Academy and Castle View Enterprise Academy will all be contributing to the time capsule.

Children will record their lives and thoughts about Hylton Castle and the surrounding area and what they hope and wish for the castle in years to come.

Pupils’ films, photographs, drawings and writing will all be placed in the time capsule, which will be buried on site before the next phase of conservation work begins.

Teacher at Northern Saints, Diane Hesler said: “Our students have been very excited to be involved in the time capsule project, they have been eager to learn about Hylton Castle, making models and meeting the mayor.

“It’s great to be involved because it is a fantastic opportunity for our children be a part of their local history.”

Designed and produced in partnership with technicians at Fab Lab at the University of Sunderland in the blue and white colours of the Hylton Castle flag, it will tour local schools over the summer term.

Coun MacKnight said: “I know how much the castle means to people and what’s contained in our time capsule will help demonstrate that to all those living here in future years.”