Sunderland charity champ to do Great North Run with wheelie bin strapped to his back

After Sunday he will have bin there, done that!

Charity champ Deano Franciosy, will take on this year’s Great North Run with a wheelie bin strapped to his back.

Great North Runner Deano Franciosy raising funds for Grace House.

Deano, 47, from Sunderland is taking on the challenge to raise money for city children’s respite centre Grace House.

Sunderland City Council worker Deano said: “I want to do good for Grace House and I’ve been training for a few months now.”

However, his training was given a boost recently after he was stopped by businessman Neil Alderson, whose company Alderson Cleaning Company specialises in wheelie bin cleaning, and he donated £500 to Deano’s appeal.

Deano added: “I was overwhelmed that Neil Alderson knew who I was and what I was doing.

“Whenever I am out training with the wheelie bin strapped to my back people will hoot their horns at me and lots of people I pass want to put money in the wheelie bin for Grace House.

“I just feel humbled to be able to do what I am doing for Grace House.”

Karen Maclennan, senior fundraiser at Grace House, said: “it is a challenge to do the Great North Run but to do it with a wheelie bin strapped to your back is pretty amazing.

“I would like to thank Deano for choosing Grace House to benefit from this challenge and wish him luck this Sunday.”

Great North Runner Deano Franciosy is cheered on by Grace House's Karen Maclennan.

Those looking to sponsor Deano can text donate anything from £1 to £10 by texting WBIN47 £2 to 70070.