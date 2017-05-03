Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott goes back to the classroom

A group of Sunderland students have been given an inside glimpse of life in Parliament.

Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott visited Sunderland Sixth Form, Sunderland College’s A-level hub, to speak to students about the law-making process in Westminster.

It’s really important that young people get opportunities like this to learn about the democratic process. I was impressed by the students’ enthusiasm and knowledge of our political system. Julie Elliott

She talked to more than 70 students, based at the sixth form centre at Bede Campus, who are completing a range of A-level subjects, including law, criminology, and government and politics.

“It was a pleasure to speak to Sunderland Sixth Form students about my role as an MP,” she said.

The visit was set up by law lecturer Claire Watts to help students understand the intricacies of law-making and the detailed process it goes through.

“The talk from Ms Elliott was engaging and informative and very beneficial for our students,” she said.

“The explanations of the legislative process were detailed and will support our learners from across the different disciplines with their exam content.

“As well as the in-depth talk, students were also given the chance to ask their own questions, and Ms Elliott’s detailed answers has given our learners an excellent overview of the work that goes on in Parliament.”

AS law student Kieron Spoors said: “The talk was most beneficial, giving insight into the responsibilities of a Member of Parliament but also it was helpful as she discussed aspects of the legislative process.”