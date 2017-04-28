Sunderland Central Conservative candidate for General Election announced

Sunderland Conservatives have selected Robert Oliver as their parliamentary candidate for the general election for the Sunderland Central constituency.

The party say they will also shortly announce their candidates for the Houghton and Sunderland South and Washington and Sunderland West constituencies.

Mr Oliver is a councillor in St Michael’s Ward in the Sunderland Central constituency and has twice run for Parliament.

He works as a teacher of politics at a secondary school in the North East and also serves as a school governor in Sunderland.

In his spare time he is a keen runner and will take a break from campaigning to take part in the Sunderland City Half Marathon on Sunday, May 7.

He said: “Sunderland is my home city and I am delighted to have been chosen by the members of the Sunderland Conservative Association as their Sunderland Central candidate for the forthcoming general election.

"Having lived here for many years and served for 11 years as a city councillor I know the people well and understand the challenges the city faces but also the exciting opportunities on offer at the moment.

"With economic Investment in the city now over £1.5billion and people claiming out of work benefits down by half, the Conservative approach of getting families off benefits and into work is succeeding.

"Sunderland is moving forward under a Conservative government with significant infrastructure such as the New Wear Crossing and the Advanced Manufacturing Park strengthening the local economy.

"At this election there is a clear choice to continue with the strong leadership of Theresa May or go backwards with a weak and divided Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn who even the city’s Labour MPs do not support.

"Giving Theresa May a strong mandate so she can lead the Brexit negotiations and get the best deal for the UK is essential and I am looking forward to debating this and other issues with the other candidates."