Sunderland cancer survivor inspires fundraising night

The brave fight of a Sunderland youngster against cancer has inspired a mother and daughter team to raise £1,414 for the charity which helped her.

Ann Hall and her daughter Ann Grove were touched by Freya Pennington’s battle against the disease they put on a fundraising night at the Colliery Tavern.

Ann Hall

The event at the venue in Southwick Road, Sunderland, is one of a number that have taken place in aid of CLIC Sargent children’s cancer charity after people were inspired by her fight, including her school Burnside Primary School, a local darts team and Go North East.

The youngster, from Woodburn Drive, Houghton, was diagnosed with a tumour behind the eye when she was 18-months old and underwent years of treatment.

Now, aged seven she is on her way back to health.

The night which included a pop quiz, raffle and karaoke raised £1,414 for the charity which supports families of youngsters diagnosed with cancer.

Ann Hall, a cleaner at Stagecoach in Sunderland and Freya’s auntie said: “The drivers where I work really got behind the event as well, buying raffle tickets and all sorts. As well as cleaning there I also clean at the Freemason’s Lodge on the Esplanade and they supported the event as well.

“Special thanks also need to go to Mill View Club on Station Road who went around with buckets all day at one of the days of the air show and raised an incredible £355, which they kindly topped up to £380.

“I’m really thankful to everyone for their generosity and hope this goes some way to support other families like Freya’s.”

This month is childhood cancer awareness month and the charity is calling on people to help raise £170 to help them continue their support to families.

CLIC Sargent Area Fundraising Manager Dee Tyler said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Ann and Ann chose to do this for us. We really appreciate the hard work and generosity that has gone in to raising the money – every penny raised will help provide vital support for children and young people with cancer, and their families, like Freya’s.”

“This month is actually Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. We are asking people to support us during the month by raising £170 for us. This is the amount we give out upon diagnosis to families to help them with all those unexpected initial costs that come with having a very sick child. It allows families to concentrate on their child rather then worrying about money.”

For information on the charity or take part in fundraising visit www.clicsargent.org.uk/ccam or call 08451 212 492.”