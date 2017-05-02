Sunderland Busy Bees nursery are buzzing over top marks from Ofsted

Staff and children at a Wearside nursery are buzzing with excitement following a watchdog inspection.

The Busy Bees Fulwell daycare centre has been rated as outstanding in all areas by Ofsted inspectors.

All staff show enthusiasm and commitment to providing exceptional care Ofsted

The education watchdogs were impressed with what they saw when they visited the Newcastle Road road nursery.

Joanna Brown, manager of the setting, said everyone was thrilled with the outcome of the report.

She said: “We are just thrilled with the report.

“I have got a very strong team of well qualified staff who are committed to giving high quality childcare to all the children.”

She said it is a huge boost for the staff when an independent person comes in and praises the work they are doing.

The inspectors rates all areas of the nursery, including management, teaching, personal development and behaviour and outcomes for the children as outstanding.

They said: “All staff show enthusiasm and commitment to providing exceptional care. The revised monitoring procedures are robust and help ensure that staff constantly track children’s progress and swiftly identify and address any gaps in learning.

“The quality of teaching is excellent. The staff team is well qualified, knowledgeable and demonstrates comprehensive skills that help promote children’s rapid progress.”

Inspectors went on to praise the partnerships the nursery has built up with families, which is a strong priority, and said parents’ comments were extremely complimentary.

They said: “Extensive communication systems continually keep parents informed of any changes, achievements and future developments.

“Children establish extremely secure attachments with adults. They demonstrate significantly high levels of confidence and self-esteem.”

In their report the inspectors said managers regularly observe staff practice and carry out very effective supervision meetings and that the staff benefit enormously from tailored support and training, which leads them to be confident in their roles.

And, the opportunities for staff development are excellent.

They said: “Children’s behaviour is exemplary. Staff are excellent role models. They value children’s views and provide plentiful praise and encouragement.

“Staff promote inclusion extremely effectively. Partnerships with external agencies are strong and support excellent outcomes for children.”