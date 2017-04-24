Sunderland businesswoman’s sweet taste of success

Budding entrepreneur Christine Meynell is cooking up a new business.

Christine, 53, launched Truffle Kerfuffle with the help of the North East Business and Innovation Centre (BIC).

The semi-retired civil servant decided to start her new artisan truffles business after testing the market with friends and family: “Two years ago, I started making Christmas goodie hampers as gifts for my family, and after trying out different ideas for the flavours and type of sweets and chocolates, it led to me making chocolate truffles, and I loved it,” she said.

“I started receiving really good feedback and someone suggested I start my own business. It was then I visited the BIC to seek advice on how to set up a legitimate company.

“I now sell a variety of flavoured truffles at craft fairs and also accept online orders. It’s important to keep up with seasonal trends so recently I created special gift sets for Mother’s Day and Easter.”

Truffle Kerfuffle has already received a five star food hygiene rating following a recent local authority inspection.

“The local authority were so helpful during their visit,” said Christine.

“Also my business adviser Margaret Cook at the BIC was amazing. She explained how to do my accounts and the legal requirements of setting up.

“I love running my own business and it’s something I can do in my own time with no stress. I still have a lot to learn but that won’t hold me back.

“I currently make around 30 flavours and plan to continue experimenting, growing the business steadily, on a part time basis for the time being.

“If you are starting a business you should read as much information as possible and don’t be afraid to ask people such as the business advisers at the BIC for help.”

Bic business adviser Margaret Cooks said: “It’s been fun supporting Christine with her new business and of course tasting the truffles.

“She’s worked hard to ensure she does everything correctly and I am delighted she has received the five star hygiene rating.

“I wish her the best with her business adventure and can’t wait to see what flavours she comes up with next.”