Sunderland business is spa-ing for success

A Sunderland business is helping athletes come clean after moving into new premises.

Hydrolactic Limited has moved to the North East Business and Innovation Centre (BIC) and is aiming to support amateur and professional athletes from all over the world.

The product itself is revolutionary. It’s manufactured in the North East and has been scientifically tested at Sunderland University. Graham Borthwick

Graham Borthwick and Stuart Dixon have joined forces to put their expertise into practice by delivering this new clinic.

“I created a type of foot spa with an element built in that works with the body to rebalance lactic acid levels up to 16 times faster than the body’s normal recovery time,” said Graham.

The company says the non-invasive treatment takes around 30 minutes to complete and removes toxins from the body just as a massage would, however, this system works much faster.

“The discolouration of the water is due to the release of toxins from the eccrine glands on the soles of each foot and this will vary from person to person,” he said.

“Stuart comes from a background in sport, exercise and science and together we will be working to assess athletes using our equipment and help improve performance and speed up their recovery time.

“The hydrolactic product itself is revolutionary and manufactured in the North East.”

The clinic will also be used to carry out ph and toxicity testing and analysis to increase understanding of how the body recovers.

“The product has been proven to work, however, we believe that there is a lot more research we can do to help us understand the process of how the body recovers and the BIC is the perfect location for this,” said Graham.

“The managed facilities such as the meeting rooms will be ideal for running training and awareness days as in the coming months we will be franchising the business.

Centre manager at the BIC Donna Surtees added: “As with any new business that locates to the BIC I am always interested to learn about what the company has to offer and this is no exception.

“Hydrolactic sounds like its doing great things for athletes. I look forward to seeing how the company develops.”