Sunderland boys school celebrates GCSE results

A boys school in Sunderland is celebrating a bumper set of GCSE results today.

St Aidan's Catholic Academy, in Ashbrooke, saw 74% of pupils achieve grade 4 or above, the equivalent of a C, in English and Maths, which is up from 66% last year.

St Aidan's headteacher Kevin Shepherd.

A total of 48% got grades of 5 or above.

Headteacher Kevin Shepherd said: "We are delighted with this year's results.

"With thew new grading system there is a lot of uncertainty, but we've got a lot of boys who have got two 9s in Maths and English and English Language.

"The results show that our students are getting higher grades after all the work they have put in.

TJ Smith (left) and Kieran Cooperwaite of St Aidan's with their results.

"We are just buzzing for the staff too who have worked really hard."

Among those who performed well was Callum Hutchinson, 16, who got one 9, two 8s, three A* grades and three As.

"I'm over the moon because I didn't expect it," he said.

"I maybe could've done a bit more but I'm happy with the results.

"I'm going to Economics, Maths and History now at A-Level."

TJ Smith is heading to Durham Sixth Form after getting three 9s, one A* and three As.

"I've done way, way better than I was expecting," said the 16-year-old.

"I thought I'd maybe do a little better but this is amazing."

And Kieran Cooperwaite, 16, got a mixture of A*, As and Bs in his results.

"I'm hoping to come to the sixth form here and do Maths, Biology and Chemistry, then I want to study Pharmacy at university."