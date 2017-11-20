Sunderland boxer Josh Kelly shows off his ‘Pretty Boy’ modelling skills in JD Sports Christmas advert

Sunderland boxer Josh Kelly is set to become a regular fixture on TV screens after he was chosen to star in a sportswear chain’s Christmas adverts.

The upcoming welterweight, 23, who has the nickname ‘Pretty Boy’ features in the latest JD Sports festive commercials.

Josh, 23, represented Great Britain in Rio last year for the summer Olympic Games, against Kazakhstan’s Daniyar Yelleussinov.

Following the Olympics, he had his first professional fight this April, against Irish welterweight boxer, Jay Byrne, where he had a six round victory.

Though short, his boxing career has been nothing but successful with four consecutive professional wins and is yet to lose a fight.

The theme for the 2017 festive advert is an ‘Undisputed Christmas’ where Josh can be seen alongside a handful of other models, showing off his boxing techniques.

Sunderland boxer Josh Kelly appearing in JD Sports' Christmas adverts.

Ian Bird, director of Evolution Sports Management and a representative for Josh, said: “Josh was very excited to be a part of the Christmas campaign for JD Sports.

“He is one of their sponsored athletes and was happy to be able to take part in the advert in his down time and in between his busy fight schedules this year.

“His main focus now is on his boxing.

“He is very focused on achieving all he can in his professional career and is very much looking forward to bringing some big nights of boxing to the North East.”

Josh Kelly following his victory over Tom Whitfield.

Josh was unable to comment as he is in the middle of training for his next fight, but took to Twitter to promote the advert to his 22,300 followers.

He wrote: “Good to be involved in such an advert and campaign for Christmas.”

Josh’s next fight will be at London’s O2 arena on December 17, with his opponent yet to be announced.