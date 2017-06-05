Sunderland bank supports city’s veterans

A Sunderland bank is helping veterans make the switch to Civvy Street.

Santander UK’s Sunderland branch is supporting a unique employability programme designed to provide people leaving the armed forces with the skills and confidence to get back into work.

Branch Director Martin Kemp presented Foundation of Light Head of Commercial Richard Hopper with a cheque for £5,000 from the Santander Foundation’s Discovery Grant scheme, which helps people across the UK.

The donation will help the Foundation to support more of the region’s veterans through its Back in the Game: Veterans programme which helps them improve their physical wellbeing and mental health, reduces social isolation and helps them integrate back into civilian life.

“We are delighted to support the region’s armed forces veterans through the Foundation of Light’s innovative work,” said Martin.

“Santander Sunderland have been long-time supporters of the Foundation as their work has a direct impact on the region in which we live and work.

“This donation will go a long way to improving the futures of some of those most in need within the North East and we’re very proud to be making this pledge.”

Santander’s support for the Foundation of Light has seen branch staff joining in the Foundation’s ‘Show your Colours’ day, running Christmas Hamper raffles and even staff part in a charity fundraising Sky Dive.

Speaking about the donation, Richard Hopper said: “A lot of the veterans that we work with suffer with post-traumatic stress and a range of mental and physical health issues.

“It’s vital that we continue to support them as they transition from military to civilian life and the Back in the Game Veteran’s programme has been very successful at doing just this.

“Santander’s generosity is thankfully helping this continue and will have a huge impact on former servicemen and servicewomen, and their families.”

For more information about the Back in the Game: Veterans programme contact Dave Jeffries dave.jeffries@foundationoflight.co.uk or call 0191 551 5191.