Sunderland as hot as Turkey and North Africa - but will it last?

Sweltering Sunderland is enjoying temperatures as warm as hot spots in Turkey and North Africa.

But enjoy it while it lasts - because it won't stay this way too long.

Today's expected high of 27C on Wearside is predicted to drop as low as 16C tomorrow with rain returning on Wednesday.

Among the places Sunderland is matching on Monday is Casablanca, in Morocco, and Antalya, in Turkey.

It is also only a degree or two colder than Nice, on the French Riviera, and Dubrovnik, on Croatia's Adriatic coast.

Yet we still can't compare with Seville, in the south of Spain, and Sharm-el-Sheikh, in Egypt, where temperatures have reached a whopping 41C.