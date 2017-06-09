Sunderland art students dazzle with their fashion designs

Creative students celebrated their passion for fashion and design at a college degree show.

The Cleveland College of Art and Design (CCAD) students, including two from Sunderland, showed their dazzling designs at the opening of the college’s 2017 Degree Show.

Brogan Beensen.

The cream of the North East’s young artists and designers put their talents on show at the opening night of ‘Northern Exposure’ at CCAD’s new £11million building in Hartlepool.

Among them was 22-year-old Amy Day from Washington, who studied for a degree for costume interpretation with design.

Part of her degree involved working with designer Dwayne Henderson, who has created pieces for Lady Gaga tours.

Amy’s final major project showcased a collection of outfits with the theme of ‘Medical Fetishism’ made entirely from latex with the influences of vintage nurse uniform.

She said: “I made friends with Newcastle-based latex designer Dwayne Henderson when I attended a fetish event called Torture Garden last year.

“He’s been very helpful in giving me tips and hints of the trade and we hope to work together at some point in the future.

“I also modelled one of his costumes on the catwalks for Torture Garden’s 2017 Birthday Ball, which was loads of fun, as I got a real insider view on directing a catwalk.

“I was excited about the degree show, not only to show people my own work, but to look around at all the other departments to see what everyone’s been up to this year.

Brogan Beesens's art work.

“I think I’ll be taking some time out to work and build up some funds to start my own online business and a pop-up shop, but I will be still making some outfits in my time out to get some extra practise in.”

Brogan Beensen, 21, is a graphic design and communication degree student from Hall Farm in Sunderland.

Her final major project is an original children’s book about a character called Moggy, a little witch who doesn’t have the best of luck.

She said: “I wanted the story in itself to be fun and silly, but to also serve as a message to kids that you don’t always have to be the greatest, most amazing at what you do as what really matters is that you’ve tried your best.

“My influences definitely came from my own childhood as I’ve always loved telling tall tales and I was always taught by my family that trying your best is what counts.

“The build up to the degree show has definitely been stressful but in a rewarding way.

“The work I’ve done and the support I’ve received throughout this period has given me massive confidence in myself.”