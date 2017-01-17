Sunderland armed forces veteran praises charity which helps blind ex-servicemen

A Wearside armed forces veteran has praised a charity which helps ex-servicemen with sight problems.

Dennis Taylor joined the Royal Navy in 1942 and after training at HMS Collingwood he served in Motor Torpedo Boats in the Indian Ocean, patrolling the coast from Mombasa to Dar es Salaam.

Dennis, now 91, first started experiencing problems with his sight in the 1980s.

After his left eye became bloodshot, he went to the opticians who told him the retina had become detached and his sight could not be saved.

Dennis, who lives in Sunderland, coped with having vision in one eye for many years, attaining two music degrees and writing three books.

Unfortunately his eyesight in his right eye gradually deteriorated and he was diagnosed with macular degeneration.

Dennis heard about Blind Veterans UK from staff at the Sunderland Eye Infirmary and he became a beneficiary of the charity last year.

Since then, Dennis has been on an induction week at a Blind Veterans UK training and rehabilitation centre and returned to the centre for a computer course.

Croydon-born Dennis said: “Blind Veterans UK has been wonderful.

“The staff at the centre were ever so kind, they couldn’t do enough for me.

“They’ve been extremely helpful.”

The charity estimates that there are currently 59,000 blind veterans that would be eligible to access its specialist support.

Veterans who have suffered sight loss can see if they can get help from Blind Veterans UK by calling 0800 389 7979 or going to www.noonealone.org.uk.