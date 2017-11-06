Sunderland apprentice honoured at national awards ceremony

Trainee bus engineer Jordan Davison was just the ticket for judges in a national competition.

Jordan, from Southwick, made an impression at a national level in the first year of his apprenticeship after coming second at the 13th annual Stagecoach UK Bus Apprentice of the Year awards.

The 25-year -old began his four-year apprenticeship in October last year and has been recognised for his talent, hard work and skills at an awards ceremony at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Jordan, who works at the South Shields depot for local bus operator, Stagecoach North East, received a cheque for £250 for coming second in the Apprentice of the Year (Year 1) category, beating apprentices from all around the country.

Now starting the second year of his apprenticeship, Jordan was rewarded for his efforts, after receiving high scores for punctuality, attendance, commitment, enthusiasm, motivation, ability and overall performance following the submission of a report by the depot management team.

“I was really pleased to come second and wasn’t expecting it at all,” he said.

“All the apprentices from across the country were there and we only found out the results at the ceremony, so I wasn’t expecting to get up in front of everyone. The lads were pleased and especially the engineering director, Gary.”

After his first year as an apprentice, Jordan is now working on more challenging projects such as routine services on buses, with tasks including changing oil and repairing oil leaks and faulty gearboxes, which contribute to his qualification.

Jordan added: “It is great when you understand how something works and there is a real sense of accomplishment when a job is done. I’m picking up all the terminology and really enjoying working with my hands, making the parts work and cleaning them to such a high standard.”