Sunderland and Newcastle fans in charity game for Bradley Lowery and other poorly children

Football fans are set to put rivalry aside as they take to the pitch this weekend in aid of Bradley Lowery and other youngsters battling serious illnesses.

A team of Sunderland supporters will take on their Newcastle counterparts in a game in Washington on Sunday.

Hope Feeney.

The match, which is being staged at Southern Area Fields in Rickleton, will see proceeds go towards Bradley’s appeal and also help young Magpies fan Frankie Sherwood, who like Bradley has deadly neuroblastoma.

As well as the two boys, cash will also be given to the family of little Hope-Louise Feeney, who also suffers from the same childhood cancer.

Organisers Steven Whitfield and Joe Grey have once again joined forces to put on the match.

Steven, of Concord in Washington, said: “We were just looking at doing the game in aid of Frankie when Joe suggested raising money for Bradley and Hope as well.

“We thought it was the right thing to do.

“And hopefully this will make people more aware of the illness that they all have. We want it to be more well-known.”

Steven added that he has been overwhelmed by a response for donations and prizes for raffles for the event.

“The response has been absolutely massive,” said the 38-year-old.

“We’ve been given a lot of vouchers from shops in Concord and have managed to gather in almost £200 in donations already.”

Steven and Joe have previously held fund-raisers for both the SAFC and Sir Bobby Robson Foundations and felt the time was right to set up another game after seeing the children’s plight.

“We haven’t done one of these for a while but we’re hoping it will be a great day.

“Joe has got each of the players in his team to pay £5 to play and I’ve given the lads on my side sponsorship forms too.

“I’ve got 23 players confirmed for the Sunderland side and everyone will get a run out.

“It’s been a great response and now we just want everyone to enjoy the game.”

Kick-off at Southern Area Fields on Sunday is at 1.30pm.

Anyone who would like to donate prizes towards a raffle which will be held after the game can call Steven on 07512229138.